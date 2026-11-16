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WKN: A0LEWB | ISIN: FR0004186856 | Ticker: 8JM
Stuttgart
16.11.26 | 17:32
87,40 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VETOQUINOL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VETOQUINOL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,0091,3018:44
87,1087,8017:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VETOQUINOL
VETOQUINOL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VETOQUINOL SA87,400,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.