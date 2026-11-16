Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) announces that Felpreva received approval from the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA). Felpreva is a broad-spectrum parasiticide designed specifically for cats which is applied just four times a year in a topical dose.

"We are excited to bring Felpreva to U.S. veterinarians and cat owners," said Matthieu Frechin, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of Vetoquinol. "Felpreva takes the complexity out of parasite control for both veterinarians and cat owners by providing a straightforward solution: fewer applications with broad-spectrum treatment and control."

In the USA as well as in Europe, Felpreva is a prescription-only product for feline use exclusively. Since it was first launched in the European Union in 2022, Felpreva has been trusted by veterinarians and cat owners.

Next release: 2026 annual sales, January 14, 2027 (after market close)

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and companion animals (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. As of June 30, 2026, Vetoquinol employed 2,526 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (ticker symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116852205/en/

Contacts:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Josette Molle-Yukna

Phone: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com