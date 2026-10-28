Lenovo: Ten Years of Love On: A Decade of Showing Up

Celebrating 10 years of Lenovo Love On Month of Service through the stories of 10 Social Impact Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / By Camila Piscicelli - Corporate Citizenship Specialist, Lenovo

For ten years, Love on Month of Service (LMOS) has reminded us that Lenovo's greatest impact is not measured only by the technology we build, but by what happens when thousands of employees choose to dedicate their time, talents, and hearts to their communities.

During LMOS, employees around the world are encouraged to give their time and energy to issues that impact their local communities, often focusing on access to education and technology.

This spirit is part of something bigger. Across Lenovo, the work we do to create positive impact is Powered by Humanity: informed by human needs, driven by people who seek to make a change, and focused on using our strengths to empower communities. Love on is one expression of that broader commitment-a place where our people turn that purpose into action, together.

The projects are different. The countries are different. The stories are different.

Yet, after speaking with volunteers across the world, one thing becomes remarkably clear: everyone remembers the moment when volunteering stopped being something they did and became something that changed them.

For Kaviraj Rajasekar (India), it began with a simple motivation: "I wanted to contribute beyond my day-to-day work and create a positive impact in the community." Love On became the platform that turned that intention into action, and, as he explains, "seeing the difference we could make motivated me to get involved."

Martina Gasparicova (Slovakia) describes a similar feeling. Having volunteered before, she was drawn to Love On because it offered the opportunity to "be part of something bigger, joining colleagues around the world who shared the same goal of supporting their local communities."

Similarly, Olga Maldonado (Mexico) describes that same sense of purpose from a personal perspective. For her, volunteering is a way to "connect with people, contribute to causes that matter, and be part of something larger than ourselves." She sees LMOS as more than giving time: "it is about listening, caring, and creating opportunities for others." And while volunteers join to support others, she has found that "we often receive just as much in return"-through new perspectives, meaningful connections, and the reminder of what we can achieve together.

Kecia (US), who has led Love On projects for nine years, sees that same opportunity as one of the program's greatest strengths. Love On, she says, allows employees to "step outside your daily work routines, volunteer with teammates or meet new co-workers." More importantly, "we get to show up in the communities where we live and make lasting impact on people's lives." For her, the experience is deeply personal because it aligns "my personal values with Lenovo's corporate culture," while bringing employees together around causes that matter.

Being part of something bigger appears again and again throughout ten years of stories.

For Paul Tincknell (UK), it meant returning to the same additional-needs school year after year, watching a sensory garden grow alongside relationships with students and staff. Then came the moment that forever changed how he viewed volunteering. A parent told him that the garden had become the reason her son could attend school. Reflecting on that conversation, Paul says, "It made me realize that a relatively small thing for us could literally improve a person's whole life experience."

Across the world, Arief Rahman (Indonesia) witnessed a different kind of transformation. Through Love On, volunteers helped establish 44 computer laboratories serving more than 18,000 students. Watching children use digital tools-many for the first time-reinforced his belief that "technology is more than a tool. When combined with the right learning support, it can open new possibilities and help shape brighter futures." More importantly, he knows that impact continues long after volunteers leave: "These laboratories continue to serve as active learning spaces... Knowing our collective effort continues to create lasting value gives me a strong sense of purpose."

For Takeshi Murakami (Japan), the hope is equally future-focused. Every programming workshop is an opportunity to introduce children to creativity and possibility. As he explains, "Giving children the chance to experience the joy of programming, creativity, and making things can broaden their horizons and inspire future possibilities."

The stories differ, but they all reveal the same truth: volunteering changes communities because it first changes people.

Kecia experienced a different kind of perspective shift. Supporting the Diaper Bank opened her eyes to realities she had never personally faced. "I never thought about mothers having to choose between buying diapers or eating," she reflects. Learning that "one in four young ladies will miss a class during the school year" because they lack period products reminded her that some of the most urgent needs are often the least visible.

Just two days after volunteers completed one of the Diaper Bank drives, Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina. The diapers they had collected were immediately sent to affected families. "It felt good knowing our donation... was received right on time and that was one less thing those families had to worry about."

Martina recalls arriving at a homeless shelter unsure of what to expect. She left with a lesson that has stayed with her ever since: "Volunteering taught me to be less judgmental and to understand people's stories before forming opinions." She now believes that "kindness is contagious," creating "a ripple effect that reaches far beyond a single good deed."

For Brenda Palma (Brazil), that ripple effect was almost immediate. After hosting young adults with special needs for a career-readiness day at Lenovo, she learned that every participant had found employment within weeks. Looking back, she reflects: "Even small actions can inspire confidence, create opportunities, and change lives." She also treasures another unexpected outcome of Love On: "Volunteering has allowed me to meet people from different areas of the business not because of the roles they hold, but because of who they are as human beings."

That human connection is something Daniela Gareri (US) also values deeply. Love On, she says, allows colleagues who usually solve business challenges together to come together for an entirely different purpose. Looking back every year at projects completed across Lenovo, she is reminded that "while technology helps shape the future, service and compassion improve lives today."

And for Jane Govindsamy (South Africa), those lives include the next generation of innovators. Through RoboGirl and other STEM initiatives, she has watched young women gain confidence in themselves and their potential. "Empowerment is not just about providing access to technology," she says. "It's about changing mindsets, opening doors, and showing young women that there is a place for them in STEM."

For nine years, Kecia has simply said, "count me in." Not only because of the communities Love On serves, but because of what happens when employees come together with a shared purpose. As she puts it, "the true reward is witnessing employees unite, build meaningful connections, and champion diverse causes."

Ten years after Love On began, there is no single story that defines it.

There are gardens that became classrooms. Computer labs that became gateways to opportunity. Playhouses that became treasured childhood memories. Programming workshops that sparked curiosity. Career conversations that became first jobs. Moments of kindness that reshaped perspectives, strengthened friendships, and reminded thousands of Lenovians why they choose to return year after year.

Together, these stories show what it means for Lenovo's purpose-driven work to be Powered by Humanity: people seeing a need, coming together around it, and using their time, skills, technology, and compassion to create something that lasts. It is a reminder that innovation does not exist apart from humanity-it becomes more meaningful when it responds to real human needs and helps communities shape their own possibilities.

Perhaps Kaviraj Rajasekar captures it best when he says, "Every contribution, big or small, matters."

After ten years, it is those countless contributions-made by thousands of volunteers across the world-that together tell the story of Love On: a decade of showing up, and a powerful example of what can happen when technology is Powered by Humanity.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ten-years-of-love-on-a-decade-of-showing-up-1243332