

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Waters Corporation (WAT) announced AI-Powered Peak Integration, a new feature that adds AI, machine learning, and automation to its cloud-based Empower Software. The software is widely used by regulated laboratories to manage chromatography data.



Waters is working with pharmaceutical companies and universities to develop AI-powered research, development, and quality-control processes that track a molecule from discovery to product release.



Its platform allows research workflows to move into regulated environments while using AI without compromising data control or compliance records.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.06 percent up at $478.18.



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