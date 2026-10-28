Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, in a PDF file called "Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

As previously announced, Cimpress will host a public Q&A session on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 8:00 am ET. The live audio event will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. Investors may submit live questions on the call via chat and may also presubmit questions any time before 10:00 pm ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out, and grow via customized physical marketing products and branded merchandise. Founded in 1995, Cimpress is the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable custom products quickly and conveniently-even in low quantities. Cimpress brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Saxoprint, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint and BoxUp. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028009423/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com