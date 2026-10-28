

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $26.170 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $34.979 billion, or $2.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $127.577 billion from $102.346 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $26.170 Bln. vs. $34.979 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $2.87 last year. -Revenue: $127.577 Bln vs. $102.346 Bln last year.



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