

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (JEM.F) on Wednesday, reported lower net profit attributable to the company for the third quarter, despite an increase in sales.



Net profit attributable to Jerónimo Martins declined 28.2 percent to EUR 154 million from EUR 214 million a year earlier. Earnings per share fell to EUR 0.24 from EUR 0.34. Net sales and services increased 4.3 percent to EUR 9.533 billion from EUR 9.138 billion.



EBITDA rose 7.6 percent to EUR 714 million from EUR 664 million, while EBIT increased 6.3 percent to EUR 401 million from EUR 378 million.



For the first nine months, net profit attributable to Jerónimo Martins fell 14.5 percent to EUR 414 million from EUR 484 million, while earnings per share declined to EUR 0.66 from EUR 0.77. Net sales and services increased 4.8 percent to EUR 27.815 billion from EUR 26.534 billion.



JEM.F is currently trading at EUR 18.10 up EUR 0.25 or 1.40 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



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