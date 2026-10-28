

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $3.455 billion, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $2.714 billion, or $2.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $23.584 billion from $21.957 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.455 Bln. vs. $2.714 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.22 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue: $23.584 Bln vs. $21.957 Bln last year.



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