

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.548 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $1.121 billion, or $0.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.603 billion or $1.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.9% to $4.136 billion from $3.209 billion last year.



KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.548 Bln. vs. $1.121 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $4.136 Bln vs. $3.209 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.11 To $ 1.44



Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Guidance



Total revenues are expected to be in a range of $4.7 billion +/- $200 million



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