

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.049 billion, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $2.447 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.978 billion or $0.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $49.5 billion from $50.5 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.049 Bln. vs. $2.447 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $49.5 Bln vs. $50.5 Bln last year.



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