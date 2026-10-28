

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $36.629 billion, or $4.92 per share. This compares with $27.747 billion, or $3.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $36.422 billion or $4.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $92.279 billion from $77.673 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $36.629 Bln. vs. $27.747 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.92 vs. $3.72 last year. -Revenue: $92.279 Bln vs. $77.673 Bln last year.



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