

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $635.5 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $473.9 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $678.6 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.5% to $2.078 billion from $1.724 billion last year.



Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $635.5 Mln. vs. $473.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $2.078 Bln vs. $1.724 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.93 To $ 0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.155 B To $ 2.245 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.54 To $ 3.58 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.125 B To $ 8.215 B



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