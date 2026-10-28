

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG-B) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $339.874 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $382.103 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $344.580 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $3.293 billion from $3.003 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $339.874 Mln. vs. $382.103 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $3.293 Bln vs. $3.003 Bln last year.



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