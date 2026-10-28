

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) on Wednesday reported higher net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with the same period a year earlier.



Net income increased to $36.629 billion from $27.747 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $4.92 from $3.72. Total revenue increased to $92.279 billion from $77.673 billion, driven by growth in service and other revenue.



Operating income rose to $45.915 billion from $37.961 billion, while income before income taxes increased to $45.953 billion from $34.301 billion.



Comprehensive income increased to $36.056 billion from $28.333 billion in the prior-year period.



MSFT is currently trading at $550.81 up $19.80 or 3.66 percent on the Nasdaq.



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