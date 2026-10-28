

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $277 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $502 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.039 billion or $1.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.5% to $4.106 billion from $3.407 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $277 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $4.106 Bln vs. $3.407 Bln last year.



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