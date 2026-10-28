

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $666 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $603 million, or $2.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $703 million or $3.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $4.269 billion from $3.727 billion last year.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $666 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $2.95 last year. -Revenue: $4.269 Bln vs. $3.727 Bln last year.



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