

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VICI PROPERTIES INC. (VICI) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $342.534 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $762.040 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.065 billion from $1.007 billion last year.



VICI PROPERTIES INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $342.534 Mln. vs. $762.040 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.065 Bln vs. $1.007 Bln last year.



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