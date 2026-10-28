

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Markel Group Inc. (MKL) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $259.255 million, or $18.15 per share. This compares with $751.336 million, or $59.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $4.158 billion from $3.934 billion last year.



Markel Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $259.255 Mln. vs. $751.336 Mln. last year. -EPS: $18.15 vs. $59.25 last year. -Revenue: $4.158 Bln vs. $3.934 Bln last year.



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