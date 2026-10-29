Elektros, Inc.: America's Lithium Future Takes Center Stage: Elektros Explores a New York Opportunity

A potential domestic hard-rock lithium pathway places the publicly traded company's exploration strategy in focus

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / A Powerful Industry Theme. A Disciplined Company Vision.

The future of electric mobility is being built around batteries-and lithium remains a foundational ingredient in the lithium-ion chemistry used by the vast majority of today's battery-electric vehicles. Against that backdrop, ELEKTROS Inc., a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK, is examining a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border on the American side. The opportunity is at an exploratory stage: ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition or an independently verified mineral resource.

Why a U.S. Location Could Matter

If supported by geology, property rights, permits, infrastructure and viable economics, an American lithium source could offer a more direct path to U.S. processing customers. Domestic transport could potentially reduce reliance on overseas ocean freight, international customs procedures and certain import-related costs. Such savings have not been established for any ELEKTROS project, and a U.S. location alone does not guarantee commercial success.

Benzinga Highlights the Scale of the Lithium Challenge

In an October 22, 2026 article titled "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," Benzinga reported a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050, potentially requiring 134 new mines and over $100 billion in investment. The report described the expanding role of both electric vehicles and stationary battery storage. These are industry-wide estimates, not forecasts for ELEKTROS, and the article discussed other companies rather than ELEKTROS.

A Broader EV Technology Ambition

Alongside its lithium interests, ELEKTROS continues to explore potential development relationships involving its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company views lithium sourcing and charging innovation as complementary areas of long-term interest. No commercial charging prototype, licensing agreement, customer adoption or revenue from the patent is announced in this release.

What Investors Can Watch Next

For shareholders and prospective investors who follow early-stage domestic lithium ventures, the important milestones are concrete ones: confirmation of mineral and property rights, independent geological assessment and sampling, review of environmental and permitting requirements, identification of realistic processing routes, and evaluation of financing and transaction terms. Management believes that pursuing these steps carefully is the strongest way to test whether the New York opportunity can advance beyond an attractive concept.

A Message to Shareholders

ELEKTROS welcomes investor interest in America's evolving lithium supply chain and appreciates the continued attention of its shareholders. The company remains committed to evaluating opportunities with ambition, discipline and respect for the substantial work required to turn an early-stage idea into a viable business. Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as it seeks measurable progress. This release is not an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property is not an acquired asset or a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transport, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements are expectations rather than guarantees. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed New York acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, operating mine, production schedule, refinery supply agreement or commercial charging prototype. Risks include geological uncertainty, title and mineral rights, permitting, environmental obligations, capital availability, commodity prices, processing capacity, logistics, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors could lose some or all invested capital. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/americas-lithium-future-takes-center-stage-elektros-otc-elek-explores-a-new-york-opportu-1243432