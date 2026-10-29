

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $65.31 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $39.11 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $149.16 million or $4.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 131.5% to $560.22 million from $241.99 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $65.31 Mln. vs. $39.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $560.22 Mln vs. $241.99 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 588 M To $ 616 M



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