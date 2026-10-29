

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Epiroc AB (EPI_B.ST) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK2.417 billion, or SEK2.00 per share. This compares with SEK1.955 billion, or SEK1.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to SEK16.775 billion from SEK15.242 billion last year.



Epiroc AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK2.417 Bln. vs. SEK1.955 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.00 vs. SEK1.62 last year. -Revenue: SEK16.775 Bln vs. SEK15.242 Bln last year.



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