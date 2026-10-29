

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - DENSO Corporation (DNZOY.PK) reported earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY119.794 billion, or JPY46.36 per share. This compares with JPY131.357 billion, or JPY47.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to JPY3.844 trillion from JPY3.590 trillion last year.



DENSO Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY119.794 Bln. vs. JPY131.357 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY46.36 vs. JPY47.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.844 Tn vs. JPY3.590 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 149.74 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 7.750 T



All EPS are basic



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