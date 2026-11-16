TOKYO, Nov 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") announced today that it established Toyota Tsusho Definex Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho Definex") in September 2026 to operate its in-vehicle software business. Toyota Tsusho Definex is scheduled to begin operations in January 2027. It then plans to issue new shares to DENSO CORPORATION ("DENSO") through a capital increase via a third-party allocation of shares, with DENSO expected to acquire a 20% stake.Through Toyota Tsusho Definex, Toyota Tsusho and DENSO aim to further strengthen the in-vehicle software business to meet the demands of the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) era.BackgroundThe automobile industry is shifting to SDVs, in which software continuously enhances a vehicle's functions and value. As a result, in-vehicle software is increasing in scale and complexity, creating a need to strengthen development capabilities and to secure and develop highly specialized talent.For more than 20 years, Toyota Tsusho has operated a wide range of software businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary NEXTY Electronics Corporation ("NEXTY Electronics"). These include contract development of in-vehicle software, software distribution platform services, and the operation of standards organizations.To speed up decision-making and concentrate management resources while building on this business foundation, Toyota Tsusho spun off the software business previously run by NEXTY Electronics and established Toyota Tsusho Definex. The move is also intended to accelerate efforts to strengthen the in-vehicle software development capabilities needed in the SDV era and to secure and develop specialized talent.Meanwhile, to strengthen the development of increasingly large and complex in-vehicle software, DENSO is collaborating with a variety of partners in addition to its in-house initiatives. This investment in Toyota Tsusho Definex will enable DENSO to leverage its expertise, advanced software technologies, and specialized talent and deepen its collaboration in in-vehicle software development, helping to strengthen development capabilities for the SDV era.Vision for the New CompanyToyota Tsusho Definex will promote in-vehicle software development in response to advances in SDVs by combining the in-vehicle software development and business design capabilities developed by the Toyota Tsusho Group with DENSO's expertise in automotive mass-production technologies and quality.It will also strengthen the pool of highly specialized talent and pursue advanced development leveraging AI, aiming to become a one-and-only "Engineering Service Provider" that provides integrated solutions to various challenges in in-vehicle software development. Furthermore, centered on moderix(R), a software distribution platform designed with AI-driven development in mind, it will promote the utilization and distribution of software assets and build a new business model that connects partners inside and outside the industry. This will promote industry-wide collaboration that goes beyond corporate boundaries.Through these initiatives for the SDV era, Toyota Tsusho and DENSO will contribute to the development of the automobile industry and to a future in which mobility and society are more meaningfully connected.Source: DensoCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.