

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Tsusho Corporation (9TO.F) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY262.026 billion, or JPY265.50 per share. This compares with JPY186.920 billion, or JPY177.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 32.6% to JPY7.181 trillion from JPY5.414 trillion last year.



Toyota Tsusho Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY262.026 Bln. vs. JPY186.920 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY265.50 vs. JPY177.06 last year. -Revenue: JPY7.181 Tn vs. JPY5.414 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 458.58



All EPS are basic



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