

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean tech major Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF, 005930.KS) reported Thursday significantly higher operating profit and revenues in its third quarter, driven by strong growth in Memory business amid robust semiconductor demand.



Samsung became the world's first tech company to exceed 100 trillion won in quarterly operating profit.



Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the Memory Business expects industry-wide competition for AI leadership to drive continued AI infrastructure investment. Memory demand growth is projected to revolve around new CPU and GPU platform-related products, while surging QLC SSD demand will be linked to the expansion of personal AI agent services.



In 2027, the Business expects AI infrastructure capital expenditure to reach a historic level, and increasing AI-driven demand to far exceed the industry supply in comparison with 2026.



In the third quarter, operating income surged to 107.44 trillion Korean won from last year's 12.17 trillion won. Sequentially, operating profit climbed 20.06 percent.



Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 75.21 trillion won, significantly higher than 12.01 trillion won a year ago.



Revenues climbed 126.88 percent to 195.25 trillion won from prior year's 86.06 trillion won. Sequentially, sales grew 13.85 percent.



The Device Solutions or DS Division posted 147.1 trillion won in consolidated revenue, a sequential sales increase of 15 percent, with the Memory Business setting an all-time high for quarterly revenue and operating profit, as semiconductor demand is set to remain robust.



The Device eXperience Division posted a sequential revenue increase of 8 percent but recorded an operating loss of 0.8 trillion won.



Further, the firm announced third-quarter cash dividend amounts to 4,601 won per common share and 4,601 won per preferred share, totaling 30 trillion won.



Of the estimated 90~110 trillion won in total shareholder returns for 2026, the company anticipates the remaining funds to be 55~75 trillion won.



In South Korea, the shares were trading at 231,000.00 won, down 4.6 percent.



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