

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanwha Vision CO.,LTD (489790.KS), a South Korean video surveillance and physical security company, on Wednesday reported net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with loss in the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company came in at KRW 53.57 billion from loss of KRW 5.98 billion in the previous year.



Operating income surged to KRW 102.57 billion from KRW 36.21 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 573.43 billion from KRW 422.74 billion in the previous year.



Hanwha Vision is currently trading 18.66% higher at KRW 47,700 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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