

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMTF.OB, 005380.KS), South Korea's largest automaker, on Thursday reported higher third-quarter operating income, while net profit declined from last year amid weak sales.



In the quarter, operating income grew 5.5 percent to 2.677 trillion won from prior year's 2.537 trillion won. Sequentially, operating income dropped 6.1 percent.



Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company, meanwhile, declined 24.6 percent to 1.704 trillion won from 2.261 trillion won a year ago. The sequential drop was 32.4 percent.



Sales for the quarter fell 3.4 percent to 45.110 trillion won from last year's 46.721 trillion won. Sequentially, sales fell 8.3 percent.



In South Korea, the shares were trading at 306,500.00 won, up 3.55 percent.



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