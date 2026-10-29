

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (096770.KS), a South Korean energy and chemical conglomerat, on Wednesday reported net income in the third quarter compared with net loss in the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company came in at KRW 2.59 trillion from loss of KRW 107.86 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 3.70 trillion from KRW 585.63 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 28.77 trillion from KRW 20.59 trillion in the previous year.



SK Innovation is currently trading 5.08% lesser at KRW 132,600 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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