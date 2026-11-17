Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to congratulate its manufacturing partner SEETEL New Energy Co., Ltd. on a new strategic partnership with GE Vernova of the United States and SK On of South Korea, and to confirm that it received the first payment this week on a 14 unit battery energy storage order from GGV Energy, its United States channel partner. Delivery of the 14 PWR Flex 261Q units is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has joined the Yukon Chamber of Mines.

SEETEL New Energy, the Taiwan based manufacturer that builds Aegis's storage systems, has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding with GE Vernova and SK On aimed at power infrastructure for AI data centres, as reported by Taiwan's Commercial Times on November 16, 2026. GE Vernova, spun out of General Electric in 2024, is one of the world's largest suppliers of power generation and grid equipment, and SK On is the battery business of South Korea's SK Group. Aegis and SEETEL already work together on Cordelia BESS and on a number of projects in British Columbia, and the Company expects SEETEL's tie with GE Vernova and SK On to bring added manufacturing capacity, supply chain depth and credibility with large utility buyers, all of which carry through to Aegis's customers.

The GGV Energy order covers 14 all-in-one battery energy storage systems, each a self-contained, outdoor rated unit with batteries, inverter, energy management software and QRNG cybersecurity in a single cabinet. It follows the seven units shipping this month to a GGV Energy client in the United States, which are expected to be installed before the end of 2026. Systems are manufactured in Taiwan, with integration and energy management work carried out in Canada.

Aegis is now a member of the Yukon Chamber of Mines, which represents mineral exploration and mining companies, and the firms that supply them, across the territory. Several Yukon communities and most remote mine sites still run on diesel generators away from the main grid, and the Company sees the territory as a natural market for outdoor rated storage that cuts fuel use and holds power steady through a northern winter. Membership gives Aegis a direct line to the operators, explorers and contractors who make power decisions at those sites, and to the First Nations development corporations and government agencies that work alongside them.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.



Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) designs and supplies battery energy storage and power control systems for defence, industrial, mining, utility and remote community customers. Its products combine energy storage with quantum-based cybersecurity. Aegis's group includes HyprC Systems, which develops high C-rate fast transient energy storage, and a 49 per cent interest in Malahat Energy Systems, a majority Indigenous owned company with the Malahat Nation. Aegis trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol QESS. Please visit website at: www.aegiscriticalenergy.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

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