Fourteen more units due in early 2027; HYPRC to be presented on Canada's Energy Storage & Grid Tech Roadshow

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is shipping seven PWR Flex 261Q energy storage systems to the United States for its channel partner GGV Energy, filling the first U.S. order announced on May 26, 2026. They are the first commercial shipment of a storage system of Aegis's own design, and installation is expected before the end of 2026. A second GGV order for 14 units, announced on November 3, 2026, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027 and brings the units committed to U.S. customers to 21, with a combined capacity of about 5.5 MWh.

Each PWR Flex 261Q is an all-in-one, outdoor-rated cabinet that stores 261 kWh and delivers 135 kW, with its own energy management system, microgrid controller and built-in quick connects, so it can be running without custom engineering.

"I spent my career at remote oil and gas sites in Africa, the former Soviet Union and Asia, and I have rarely seen one product solve so many problems," said David Parry, Chief Operating Officer of HyprC Systems. "All 25 communities in Nunavut run on diesel, remote mines truck a year's fuel over ice roads open only a few weeks, a forward base on stored energy needs fewer fuel convoys, and a data centre needs backup that can carry it through an outage. At diesel-powered sites such as oil and gas fields and military bases, these systems let existing generators shut down when demand falls, so the site runs quietly with a low heat footprint and depending on generator sizing and load that can cut fuel use by 30 to 70 percent. Aegis sponsors and operates the projects with its affiliate Malahat Energy Systems, majority owned by the Malahat Nation."

From November 17 to 20, Aegis will present HYPRC, developed by its subsidiary HyprC Systems, together with its PWR Flex 261Q, Tough Bhoy and CXS-5MWB systems, on the Energy Storage & Grid Tech Roadshow. The roadshow, run by Canada's Trade Commissioner Service with Global Ties Arizona and the Province of British Columbia, takes 12 Canadian companies to Los Angeles, the Kern County Energy Summit in Bakersfield and Phoenix, including meetings with Salt River Project and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

HYPRC is a high C-rate, fast-transient energy storage system. Its batteries can already discharge in minutes rather than an hour, and HyprC Systems is now building the chillers and controller needed to make it a commercial product, designed to smooth sudden swings in demand from computing loads and generator start-ups.

The Solar Energy Industries Association reports that US commercial and industrial storage installations reached 1.8 GWh in the second quarter of 2026, largely on demand from data centres. RBC calculates that if every Canadian data centre project now before regulators proceeds, they would draw 14 percent of national power by 2030.

For data centres, Aegis offers the CXS-5MWB, built with SEETEL New Energy of Taiwan and already installed in Asia: a 20-foot container holding 5,016 kWh of LFP storage with 2,507 kW of DC output, enough to carry 2.5 MW for two hours. It is liquid-cooled, goes from concrete pad to first dispatch in about 14 days, and is built for critical-load backup and demand response.

"California and Arizona are adding data centres, solar farms and new industry faster than almost anywhere in North America, and their utilities feel it on the grid every day," said Mr. Rasoulinezhad. "That makes this an ideal audience for us. Our first systems are already on their way to American customers, and HYPRC builds on them with a control layer designed for loads that rise and fall in seconds. We are grateful to the Trade Commissioner Service and its partners for putting us in the room."

Semi Annual Reporting

The Company also announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Aegis's fiscal year ends on June 30. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, Aegis will be exempt from the requirement to file its interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month and nine-month interim periods, as it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, including being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Accordingly, Aegis will issue its six-month interim financial statements and MD&A for the period ending December 31, 2026, but will not file its interim financial statements and associated MD&A for the three-month period ending September 30, 2026, or for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2027, as permitted under CBO 51-933.

Aegis will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of June 30, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of December 31, 2026). Aegis remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian energy technology company developing secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. Its integrated platform combines energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation, intelligent control and cybersecurity for applications in defence, marine, remote

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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