

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR101.6 million, or EUR0.76 per share. This compares with EUR119.2 million, or EUR0.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to EUR2.835 billion from EUR2.704 billion last year.



Kion Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR101.6 Mln. vs. EUR119.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.76 vs. EUR0.87 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.835 Bln vs. EUR2.704 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 11.450 B To $ 11.750 B



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