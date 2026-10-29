

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNBHF.PK, KNRRY.PK, KBX.DE) Wednesday said that its third-quarter results came in higher than a year ago, helped by a 4.9 percent growth in order intake. The company added that it expects fiscal 2026 operating results to be at the higher end of the given outlook.



The company, which manufactures rail and vehicle braking systems, posted earnings of 1.09 euros per share in the third quarter, up 22.5 percent from last year's earnings of 0.89 euros per share. Quarterly revenues rose 9.0 percent to 2.05 billion euros from 1.88 billion euros in the same period a year ago.



According to Knorr-Bremse, EBIT climbed 28.5 percent to 281 million euros from 218 million euros in the previous-year quarter. EBIT margin rose to 13.7 percent in the third quarter from 11.6 percent in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, the company said that its operating outlook will be at the upper end of the guidance range. Knorr-Bremse expects revenues of between 8.10 billion euros and 8.30 billion euros, an operating EBIT margin of 14.0 percent to 14.5 percent in fiscal 2026.



On the XETRA Exchange, KBX.DE ended Wednesday's trading at 96.30 euros, down 1.20 euros or 1.23 percent.



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