

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Avolta AG (AVOL.SW), a global travel retail and food and beverage provider, Thursday reported higher turnover for the first nine months of 2026, supported by organic growth, while profitability remained under pressure from disruptions in the Middle East and the ramp-up of major new operations.



IFRS turnover rose to CHF 10.663 billion from CHF 10.609 billion a year earlier. Core turnover increased to CHF 10.438 billion from CHF 10.407 billion, with organic growth of 4.1%, or 5.2% excluding the Middle East.



Operating profit was CHF 882 million.



Core EBITDA reached CHF 1.044 billion. The core EBITDA margin declined 20 basis points year on year to 10.0%. Excluding the impact of Middle East disruptions and the ramp-up of major new operations, the margin would have improved 20 basis points to 10.4%.



Avolta reaffirmed its medium-term targets of 5% to 7% annual organic growth and an annual improvement of 20 to 40 basis points in its core EBITDA margin.



On the SIX Swiss Exchange, Avolta shares closed down 0.35% at CHF 45.12 on Wednesday.



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