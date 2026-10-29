

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.597 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $1.054 billion, or $0.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV reported adjusted earnings of $2.396 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $16.512 billion from $15.133 billion last year.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.597 Bln. vs. $1.054 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $16.512 Bln vs. $15.133 Bln last year.



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