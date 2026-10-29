

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Kesko Corporation (0BNS.L) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR162.9 million, or EUR0.41 per share. This compares with EUR139.1 million, or EUR0.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kesko Corporation reported adjusted earnings of EUR159.8 million or EUR0.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to EUR3.394 billion from EUR3.227 billion last year.



Kesko Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR162.9 Mln. vs. EUR139.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.41 vs. EUR0.35 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.394 Bln vs. EUR3.227 Bln last year.



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