

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Adidas (ADS.DE) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR706 million, or EUR4.08 per share. This compares with EUR461 million, or EUR2.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to EUR7.252 billion from EUR6.630 billion last year.



Adidas earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR706 Mln. vs. EUR461 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.08 vs. EUR2.58 last year. -Revenue: EUR7.252 Bln vs. EUR6.630 Bln last year.



Full-year outlook: Expects its currency-neutral revenue growth of between 9% and 10% in the full year 2026



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News