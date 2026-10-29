

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amundi (AMUN.PA) reported third quarter net income of 675 million euros compared to 249 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 3.27 euros compared to 1.21 euros. Net income - Group share, adjusted, was 409 million euros, an increase of 20.2% from a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.04 euros compared to 1.65 euros. Adjusted net revenue was 908 million euros, up 11.3% from last year.



For the nine month period, net income group share - adjusted was 1.19 billion euros, up 21.6% from prior year. Earnings per share - adjusted was 5.82 euros compared to 4.76 euros. Net revenue - adjusted was 2.74 billion euros, an increase of 13.0%.



At last close on Euronext Paris, Amundi shares were trading at 89.30 euros.



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