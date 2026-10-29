

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment weakened for the second straight month in October, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 35.0 in October from 35.4 in September. The expected reading was 35.1.



The survey was conducted on October 15 among 8,400 households.



The sub-index measuring overall livelihood weakened 0.6 points to 33.2 in October. Similarly, the index for the willingness to buy durable goods decreased to 26.8 from 27.3. The employment index declined from 40.0 to 39.4, and the income growth index decreased slightly to 40.4 from 40.5.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News