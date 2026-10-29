

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - OMV AG (OMV.DE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.024 billion, or EUR3.14 per share. This compares with EUR543 million, or EUR1.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, OMV AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.153 billion or EUR3.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 43.2% to EUR9.219 billion from EUR6.440 billion last year.



OMV AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.024 Bln. vs. EUR543 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.14 vs. EUR1.66 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.219 Bln vs. EUR6.440 Bln last year.



Adjusted results exclude special items and CCS effects



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