

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS), a major South Korean heavy industrial and power plant engineering company, on Thursday reported narrowed net loss in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company narrowed to KRW 13.70 billion from KRW 50.08 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 261.21 billion from KRW 137.06 billion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 4.45 trillion from KRW 3.88 trillion in the previous year.



Doosan Enerbility is currently trading 7.65% lesser at KRW 56,700 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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