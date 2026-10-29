

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd. (012450.KS), a major South Korean aerospace, defense, and manufacturing company, on Thursday reported net loss in the third quarter compared with net income in the previous year.



For the third quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company came in at KRW 137.1 billion compared with net income of KRW 462.7 billion in the previous year.



Operating income decreased to KRW 452 billion from KRW 839.6 billion in the same period a year ago.



Sales declined to KRW 6.09 trillion from KRW 6.48 trillion in the previous year.



Hanwha Aerospace closed trading 3.43% lesser at KRW 760,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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