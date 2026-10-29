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WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:04
0,031 Euro
-2,55 % -0,001
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COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0310,04509:45
Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director 
29-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or "the Company") 
 
Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director 
 
Gibraltar, 29 October 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset 
growth and frontier technology venture builder ("Coinsilium" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment 
of Wayne Almeida as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective from 1 November 2026. Wayne, who has served as a 
Non-Executive Director since September 2021, will transition to Executive Director with effect from the same date. 
 
The appointment follows the Company's recent strategic update announced on 20 October 2026, which outlined its 
intention to strengthen its team and delivery capabilities as it develops its advisory division and expands its 
venture-building activities. Wayne will support Chief Executive Officer Eddy Travia in translating these priorities 
into operational delivery, coordinating resources and helping build the capacity to service additional commercial 
engagements. 
 
Supporting the next stage of growth 
 
Coinsilium is developing its advisory division as a recurring and scalable commercial activity, with signed engagements 
with Predictive Labs and BeatingHeart providing a foundation for further development and growth. The Company is also 
receiving increasing approaches from projects seeking strategic expertise, industry relationships and commercial 
support alongside funding. 
 
As COO, Wayne will coordinate operational delivery across Coinsilium's activities, working with the CEO to translate 
agreed priorities into practical work programmes. His responsibilities will include coordinating advisory engagements, 
developing team capacity, managing relationships with external service providers and helping assess the operational 
requirements of prospective projects and mandates. 
 
Resources will continue to be deployed progressively, guided by contracted work, delivery requirements and a measured 
assessment of demand, consistent with the financial discipline described in the strategic update and outlook. 
 
Corporate experience and Gibraltar expertise 
 
Wayne brings more than 20 years of experience in Gibraltar's financial services sector, spanning corporate 
administration, governance, compliance and digital assets. Having joined Fiduciary Group in 2014 and become a director 
in 2017, he established and led its blockchain and cryptocurrency practice, providing trust, company secretarial and 
directorship services to businesses operating in the sector. 
 
He subsequently served as Director and Head of Compliance at Bitso Gibraltar, the international regulatory base of one 
of Latin America's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. More recently, he has served as Head of Compliance at Ephelia 
Gibraltar Limited, supporting regulatory licensing initiatives and the development of compliance, anti-money laundering 
and governance arrangements. 
 
His experience is complemented by established relationships across Gibraltar's legal, accounting, corporate 
administration and wider professional-services community, together with familiarity with financial-services and 
gambling regulatory processes. 
 
These capabilities will strengthen Coinsilium's ability to help projects navigate the corporate, operational and 
regulatory landscape, engage appropriate specialists and coordinate implementation. Wayne's experience and 
relationships in Gibraltar will add depth to the Company's advisory proposition, including where Gibraltar's 
established regulatory framework is relevant to the needs of projects it supports. 
 
His regulatory experience will inform operational planning and coordination, with specialist legal advice and any 
regulated services provided by appropriately appointed advisers or authorised providers. 
 
Continued development of the Board and executive team 
Wayne's appointment to an executive role marks a further stage in aligning Coinsilium's Board expertise with the 
operational needs of a growing business.  This forms part of a planned, progressive development of the Company's 
leadership structure and governance arrangements to support its growth and longer-term strategic ambitions. 
 
The appointment adds dedicated operational leadership while retaining the knowledge Wayne has developed through more 
than five years on the Board. His corporate and governance experience complements the Board's existing investment, 
technology-sector, financial and public-market capabilities, strengthening executive delivery as Coinsilium develops 
the organisational capacity required for its next stage of growth. 
 
Following Wayne's appointment to an executive role, the Company intends to appoint an additional Non-Executive Director 
in the near future, with a further announcement to be made regarding that appointment in due course. 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: 
 
"We have worked closely with Wayne for more than five years as a Non-Executive Director, and I am delighted that he is 
now stepping into an executive role. He knows Coinsilium well and brings a combination of operational experience, 
corporate knowledge and sound judgement that makes this a natural fit. 
 
"In our recently announced strategic update, we explained that growing our advisory and venture-building activities 
requires investment in people and delivery capabilities. Wayne's appointment is a strategic next step, providing the 
operational leadership around which we can build the team needed to realise our ambitions. He will help us coordinate 
client work, develop the resources required to support further engagements and turn commercial opportunities into 
well-managed delivery. 
 
"His understanding of Gibraltar's financial services and regulatory environment, together with his established local 
relationships, will strengthen our ability to help projects navigate corporate, governance and operational 
requirements. This adds depth to our advisory proposition, including where Gibraltar's regulatory framework is relevant 
to the projects we support. 
 
"His corporate and governance experience will also contribute directly to the planned evolution of our Board and 
leadership structure, positioning Coinsilium to support greater scale and pursue its longer-term growth ambitions as we 
progress through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027." 
 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the 
purposes of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, which forms part of UK domestic law by 
virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                      www.coinsilium.com 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                    investors@coinsilium.com 
 
AlbR Capital Limited 
                                +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)                  +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 
Nick Emerson

Notes to Editors

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector and a focus on Frontier Technology-the convergence of emerging technologies that enables new applications, services and commercial models.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage projects and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling projects through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset and wider frontier technology sectors. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to be complementary to and enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide balance sheet strength to ensure a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Risk Statement.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit www.coinsilium.com.

Investor enquiries and official communications

As previously announced, investors@coinsilium.com is the Company's dedicated and sole channel for shareholder enquiries. The inbox is monitored, and responses will be provided subject to the Company's disclosure obligations.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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