

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-year high of 1.5575 against the euro and nearly a 2-month high of 112.99 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5610 and 112.78, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie advanced to a 6-day high of 1.3970 and a 2-day high of 0.9850 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.3995 and 0.9872, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.54 against the euro, 114.00 against the yen, 1.37 against the greenback and 0.97 against the aussie.



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