

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keyence Corporation (KYCCF) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY298.675 billion, or JPY1231.53 per share. This compares with JPY199.959 billion, or JPY824.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 34.9% to JPY735.399 billion from JPY545.300 billion last year.



Keyence Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY298.675 Bln. vs. JPY199.959 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1231.53 vs. JPY824.49 last year. -Revenue: JPY735.399 Bln vs. JPY545.300 Bln last year.



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