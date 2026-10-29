

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Neste Oyj (NEF.F) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.037 billion, or EUR1.35 per share. This compares with EUR106 million, or EUR0.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 44.5% to EUR6.551 billion from EUR4.534 billion last year.



Neste Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.037 Bln. vs. EUR106 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.35 vs. EUR0.14 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.551 Bln vs. EUR4.534 Bln last year.



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