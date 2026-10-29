LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L), a British financial services company, Thursday reported higher nine-month profit, driven by increased income and a lower remediation charge.
Profit before tax rose 41.6% to £6.625 billion from £4.678 billion a year ago.
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders increased to £4.432 billion or 7.6p per basic share from £2.892 billion or 4.8p per basic share last year.
The remediation charge fell to £61 million from £912 million in the prior-year period.
Underlying profit climbed 35.7% to £6.582 billion from £4.851 billion.
Total income increased 13% year-on-year to £16.084 billion. Within total income, net interest income grew 10% to £10.827 billion from £9.808 billion last year, and Other income climbed 18% to £5.257 billion.
Net income rose 9% to £14.819 billion from £13.557 billion. Within net income, underlying net interest income increased 10% to £11.084 billion from £10.106 billion, and Underlying other income also grew 10% to £4.996 billion.
For 2026, Lloyds continues to expect underlying net interest income of more than £14.9 billion.
On the LSE, Lloyds Banking shares closed up 1.71% at 103.90p on Wednesday.
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