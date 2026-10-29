SettleMint Integrates Its Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform with IBM Digital Asset Haven

Financial institutions and regulated entities can manage tokenized assets based on their regulatory environments and operational needs.

The integration brings together digital asset custody, transaction controls and lifecycle management.

LEUVEN, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SettleMint today announced that its Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform (DALP) has been integrated with IBM Digital Asset Haven, enabling financial institutions, governments and other regulated organizations to manage tokenized assets throughout their lifecycle while leveraging IBM Digital Asset Haven's secure wallet management, transaction orchestration and policy governance capabilities.

Together, DALP and IBM Digital Asset Haven enable organizations to move rapidly from pilots to full production, with institutional controls at every layer and capabilities for end-to-end issuance and delivery versus payment (DvP) on a permissioned Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) network. Tokenized assets, including securities, deposits, equities, treasuries and stablecoins, can now be issued and managed throughout their lifecycle, from issuance to transaction approval.

IBM Digital Asset Haven provides wallet and key management, transaction approvals and governance capabilities, while SettleMint's DALP applies asset-eligibility and transfer rules, aligning who sets policy, who approves activity and who resolves exceptions.

"Financial institutions are now looking at digital assets in the context of the systems, controls and governance frameworks they already use," said Adam Popat, CEO of SettleMint. "Our work with IBM is focused on making that integration practical, so digital assets can operate within the same enterprise environment rather than requiring a separate technology stack."

"As financial institutions move from exploring tokenization to putting it into practice, trust, security and control become increasingly important," said Kelly Pushong, Director of Product Management, IBM Z and LinuxONE Software. "IBM Digital Asset Haven provides a scalable foundation with security and governance capabilities to help institutions manage digital asset transactions while maintaining control over their operations. Our work with SettleMint is an example of how we are bridging emerging digital asset opportunities with the needs of established financial systems."

The integration between SettleMint's DALP and IBM Digital Asset Haven is now available. For more information, visit www.settlemint.com and https://www.ibm.com/solutions/digital-assets

About SettleMint

SettleMint, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with offices in the UAE, Singapore and Japan, is the company behind DALP, its composable Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform. DALP enables financial institutions, market infrastructure operators and governments to issue, manage and service digital assets and blockchain-based applications across their lifecycle.

Important disclosure

IBM Digital Asset Haven and SettleMint DALP are separate offerings, sold, licensed, priced and supported independently by IBM and SettleMint under their own separate agreements and terms. Neither party is the agent of, or acts on behalf of, the other, and neither party makes any representation, warranty, or commitment in respect of the other party's offering.

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