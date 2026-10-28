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SG

WKN: A3LWN2 | ISIN: NO0013183624 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:31
93,98 
+0,14 % +0,13
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SGL GROUP APS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGL GROUP APS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,4297,8109:54
94,5196,1209:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 23:30 Uhr
55 Leser
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SGL Group ApS: SGL Group signs agreement to acquire OIA Global

Company announcement from
SGL Group ApS

28 October 2026 Company announcement no. 43

Today, SGL Group, through its wholly owned subsidiaries US Skill Bidco Inc. and SGL Australia Pty Ltd, has signed an agreement to acquire OIA Global, a Portland, Oregon-based provider of end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions. The transaction represents the largest investment in SGL Group's history and will place SGL among the world's top 20 freight forwarders.

Founded in 1988, OIA Global employs more than 1,200 people across more than 60 offices in over 30 countries. OIA Global generated annual revenue of approximately USD 780m in 2025. Its capabilities span freight forwarding, customs brokerage, project logistics and supply chain solutions. The acquisition will significantly strengthen SGL Group's position in the United States and other strategically important markets, expanding its footprint, adding scale and complementary supply chain capabilities, and further strengthening its global presence.

OIA Global has developed a diversified business model extending beyond traditional freight forwarding, with established capabilities in supply chain management, customs brokerage, project logistics and packaging solutions. Most importantly, OIA Global will bring more than 1,200 employees with extensive industry knowledge and experience, whose values and way of working are a strong fit with SGL Group's culture.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2027.

For further information, please contact:

Investor enquiries:

Jacob Koch, Head of Global Treasury

Martin Olsen, Head of Group Reporting & Controlling

investor@scangl.com | (+45) 32 48 00 00

Media enquiries:

Camilla Døssing, Global Marketing & Communications Manager

cdos@scangl.com | (+45) 28 24 58 58

This information is information that SGL Group ApS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the above-mentioned persons at 23:30 CET on 28 October 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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