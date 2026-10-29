Nyorda AB: EMNA AI builds its AI visibility network with Reworld Media as first major network partner

The collaboration combines EMNA AI's platform and Reworld Media's publishing expertise to create a repeatable value loop for brands, connecting AI visibility analysis with targeted content and ongoing measurement.

29 October 2026 - NYORDA today announces Reworld Media as the first major network partner for EMNA AI, its platform connecting brands with publishers to improve visibility in AI-generated answers. The partnership marks a strategic step in developing EMNA AI's visibility network.

Reworld Media brings together more than 80 media brands across international markets, including Auto Plus, Marmiton, aufeminin, Netmums and Grazia. These established publishing brands combine editorial authority, specialist expertise and trusted content environments across automotive, food, beauty, lifestyle and parenting.

EMNA AI automates visibility measurement and identifies gaps in brands' presence in AI-generated answers. The platform generates and delivers targeted content briefs to Reworld Media, whose editorial teams create and publish content through relevant titles. EMNA AI then measures changes in visibility to guide the next campaign cycle, completing a repeatable value loop.

"AI-generated answers are becoming a critical new touchpoint in the consumer journey, reshaping how brands are discovered and considered. At Reworld Media, we have already built strong GEO expertise by combining data-driven insights, editorial authority and measurable brand visibility. Our collaboration with EMNA AI allows us to further industrialise this approach, connecting AI visibility intelligence with our portfolio of leading media brands across multiple sectors and international markets. Together, we aim to help advertisers build stronger, more relevant and more sustainable visibility in AI-driven environments," says Jérémy Parola, Chief Digital Officer at Reworld Media.

The collaboration connects complementary technology and publishing capabilities within UNIFY Group, of which both NYORDA and Reworld Media are part of.

Early evidence from Reworld Media's GEO campaigns

In September 2026, Reworld MediaConnect announced that it had deployed more than 60 GEO campaigns over nine months, reflecting growing advertiser demand for visibility within generative AI environments. Early results across sectors including beauty and insurance showed that selected brands doubled their AI visibility within three months or improved their competitive positioning.

A laptop-sector campaign using EMNA AI's technology provides a more detailed example. The brand's measured AI visibility rose from 65.5% in month one to 74.2% in month three, an increase of 8.7 percentage points, while its competitive ranking improved from third to second. The brand also maintained 100% visibility for one specific product-related prompt throughout the three-month period.

These results demonstrate the practical application of EMNA AI's technology within Reworld Media's publishing activity. The collaboration provides an operational foundation for developing EMNA AI's publisher network.

EMNA AI's role in NYORDA's growth strategy

Developing EMNA AI supports NYORDA's strategy to accelerate growth in emerging digital marketing channels and connect complementary capabilities across its portfolio. The business builds on the group's experience in publisher partnerships to address a new advertiser need: visibility in AI-generated answers.

"As brand discovery evolves from search and social towards AI-generated answers, brands will need both a way to measure their visibility and a way to improve it. Through EMNA AI, NYORDA is connecting AI visibility analysis with publisher activation, creating a practical route from identifying a gap to developing and measuring relevant content. Our collaboration with Reworld Media is the first major step in building this model at scale, and in developing a broader network of media partners that can help brands become more visible in AI-driven discovery," says Matthias Stadelmeyer, President & CEO of NYORDA.

For further information, please contact

Matthias Stadelmeyer

CEO

NYORDA AB

Email: ir@nyorda.com

About NYORDA AB

NYORDA AB, formerly Tradedoubler AB, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. NYORDA brings together specialist businesses across partner marketing, creator commerce, app marketing, retail media and AI visibility, helping brands grow across the channels and technologies shaping the future of discovery.



About EMNA AI

EMNA AI helps brands measure and improve their visibility in AI-generated answers through competitive insights, targeted content briefs and publisher campaigns. Part of NYORDA, it connects visibility measurement with content activation and ongoing optimisation.



About Reworld Media

Reworld Media is UNIFY Group's media division, bringing together more than 80 media brands across 10 thematic verticals. It serves consumers through content, products and services, and supports advertisers with publishing expertise, audience access and communication solutions.

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