Nyorda AB: NYORDA Quarterly Report January - September 2026

The third quarter, July - September 2026

Total revenue amounted to SEK 570 M (525), an increase of 9% and 9% when adjusted for changes in exchange rates compared to the same period last year.



Gross profit was SEK 125 M (115), an increase of 9% and 9% adjusted for changes in exchange rates. Gross margin was 22.0% (21.9). The increase in revenue and gross profit is spread across multiple business areas and segments.

Operating costs excluding depreciation were SEK 98 M (94), an increase of 4%. Operating costs, excluding depreciation and change-related items, were SEK 97 M (93), an increase of 5% and also 5% adjusted for changes in exchange rates. The increase in costs is primarily attributable to higher personnel expenses.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 27 M (21). Adjusted for change-related items, EBITDA was SEK 28 M (22), an increase of 25%.

Investments in immaterial assets, mainly related to product development, were SEK 6 M (8).



Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 10 M (74). The change in working capital was SEK -13 M (58). Net cash amounted to SEK 33 M (68) at the end of the third quarter. The comparative cash flow figures were strongly influenced by timing effects last year.



Earnings per share, before and after dilution, were SEK 0.15 (0.05).

The interim period, January - September 2026

Total revenue amounted to SEK 1 636 M (1 589), an increase of 3%, or 5% when adjusted for currency effects, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Gross profit was SEK 362 M (351), an increase of 3%, or 5% when adjusted for currency effects. Gross margin was 22.1 (22.1).

Operating costs excluding depreciation were SEK 302 M (285), an increase of 6%. Operating costs, excluding depreciation and change-related items, were SEK 290 M (281), an increase of 3% or 5% adjusted for changes in exchange rates.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 60 M (66). Adjusted for change-related items, EBITDA was SEK 73 M (70), an increase of 4% or an increase of 7% adjusted for changes in exchange rates.

Investments in immaterial assets, mainly related to product development, were SEK 23 M (24).



Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -7 M (82). The change in working capital was SEK -49 M (23).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, were SEK 0.16 (0.31).



During the year, NYORDA repurchased ordinary shares in accordance with the authorisations granted by the Annual General Meetings held in 2025 and 2026. Between 20 March 2026 and 30 September 2026, a total of 751,124 ordinary shares were repurchased under the programmes. Following the share repurchases completed during the first 9 months, the Company may repurchase a further 793,460 ordinary shares. The outcome of the share repurchase programme is announced weekly through press releases.



Tradedoubler AB has changed its corporate name to NYORDA AB during the year. The company's shares began trading under the new ticker NYOR on Nasdaq Stockholm on Monday, 15 June 2026.





SEK M Jul-Sep

2026 Jul-Sep

2025 Jan-Sep

2026 Jan-Sep

2025 Total revenue 570 525 1 636 1 589 Gross profit 125 115 362 351 Gross margin 22,0% 21,9% 22,1% 22,1% Operating costs excl. depreciation and change-related costs -97 -93 -290 -281 EBITDA adjusted for change-related items 28 22 73 70 EBITDA-margin adjusted for change-related items (%) 4,9% 4,3% 4,4% 4,4% Change-related items1 -1 -2 -13 -4 EBITDA 27 21 60 66 Operating profit (EBIT) 16 7 26 26 Net profit 9 3 10 19 Net investments in

non-financial fixed assets -6 -10 -24 -25 Cash flow from operating

activities 10 74 -7 82 Liquid assets including financial

investments, at period's end 63 104 63 104 Net cash2, at period's end 33 68 33 68

1 For more information regarding change-related items see page 10

2 Liquid assets less interest-bearing liabilities

Numerical data in brackets refers to the corresponding periods in 2025 unless otherwise stated. Rounding off differences may arise.

For further information, please contact:

Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO NYORDA

Phone: +46 8 405 08 00

Email: ir@nyorda.com

This information is information that Nyorda is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-03 08:00 CET.

About NYORDA AB

NYORDA AB, formerly Tradedoubler AB, is a Swedish public limited liability company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. NYORDA is the umbrella group brand for Tradedoubler, Metapic, Appiness, Bridge Retail Media and EmnaAI.



NYORDA exists to help brands grow in a new era of digital discovery. As search, social, commerce, apps, retail media and AI-powered environments reshape how consumers find, compare and choose brands, NYORDA brings together specialist businesses that help brands increase visibility, strengthen relevance and drive measurable growth.



Together, the Group's businesses support brands across affiliate and partner marketing, influencer marketing, app marketing, retail media and AI-driven search visibility. NYORDA is driving the future of brand discovery by helping brands grow across a changing digital marketing ecosystem.

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NYORDA Q3 Report Press Release