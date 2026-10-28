Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Simec Announces Results Of Operations For The First Nine Months Of 2026.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) (NYSE-MKT: SIM) (BMV: SIMEC-B) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026.

First nine months of 2026 vs. first nine months of 2025.

Net Sales

Net sales increased 10% because of the combination of 14% increase shipments of finished steel products and a 4% lower average sales price compared to the same period of 2025. Sales increased from Ps. 22,320 million in the first nine months of 2025 to Ps. 24,569 million in the same period of 2026. Shipments of finished steel products increased to 1 million 597 thousand tons in the first nine months of 2026 compared to 1 million 400 thousand tons in the same period of 2025. Total sales outside Mexico in the first nine months of 2026 increased 9% to Ps. 10,588 million compared with Ps. 9,751 million in the same period of 2025. Total sales in Mexico increased 11% from Ps. 12,569 million in the first nine months of 2025 to Ps. 13,981 million in the same period of 2026.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 10% from Ps. 16,893 million in the first nine months of 2025 to Ps. 18,636 million in the same period of 2026. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 76% in both periods. The cost of sales increased, due to a higher volume of products shipped.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company in the first nine months of 2026 was of Ps. 5,933 million compared to Ps. 5,427 million in the same period of 2025. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 24% in both periods.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9% from Ps. 2,036 million in the first nine months of 2025 to Ps. 2,219 million in the same period of 2026. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9% in both periods.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 393 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to other net income of Ps. 86 million in the same period of 2026.

Operating Profit

Operating income increased from Ps. 3,784 million in the first nine months of 2025 to Ps. 3,800 million in the same period of 2026. Operating profit as a percentage of net sales represented 15% and 17% for the 2026 and 2025 periods respectively.

EBITDA

EBITDA of the Company increased 3% from Ps. 4,594 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, (result of net income of Ps. 763, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 793 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,229 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 811 million), compared to an EBITDA of Ps. 4,724 million in the same period of 2026 (result of net income of Ps. 4,028 million, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 697 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 923 million, plus depreciation of 924 million).

Consolidated

Million









First nine-month period ended September 30 th,



2026



2025 Net income controlling interest



4,028





763 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2)





(2) Net income (loss)



4,026





761 Depreciation and Amortization



924





811 Income taxes



697





793 Financial results (income) loss



(923)





2,229 EBITDA



4,724





4,594

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial income in the first nine months of 2026 represented a net income of Ps. 923 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 2,229 million in the same period of 2025. We registered a net exchange profit of Ps. 280 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared with a net exchange loss of Ps. 3,050 million in the same period of 2025, net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 21 million for the first nine months of 2026.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net tax expense of Ps. 697 million in the first nine months of 2026 (including the income of deferred tax of Ps. 19 million) compared with a net tax expense of Ps. 793 million in the same period of 2025 (including a deferred tax expense of Ps. 71 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income increased by 428% from Ps. 763 million in the first nine months of 2025 to Ps. 4,028 million in the same period of 2026, mainly explained because of the net exchange loss of Ps. 3,050 million recorded in the first nine months of 2025 became a net exchange profit of Ps. 280 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 5.5 million (accrued interest on September 30, 2026 was U.S. $ 891 thousand dollars or Ps. 16.1 million). As of September 30, 2025, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 5.5 million (accrued interest on September 30, 2025 was U.S. $ 863 thousand dollars or Ps. 15.8 million).

Third quarter 2026 vs second quarter 2026

Net Sales

Net sales increased from Ps. 8,154 million in the second quarter of 2026 to Ps. 8,383 million in the third quarter of 2026. Sales in tons increased 7% from 516 thousand ton in the second quarter of 2026 to 551 thousand tons in the third quarter of the same year. Total sales outside of Mexico for the third quarter of 2026 increased 16% from Ps. 3,340 million in the second quarter to Ps. 3,863 million in the third quarter of 2026. Sales in Mexico decreased 6% to Ps. 4,520 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared Ps. 4,814 million in the second quarter of 2026. Prices of finished products sold in the third quarter of 2026 decreased 4% compared with the second quarter of the same year.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased to Ps. 6,622 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to Ps. 6,117 million for the second quarter of 2026. With respect to sales, in the third quarter of 2026, the cost of sales represented 79%, compared to 75% in the second quarter of the same period. The average cost of sales by ton increased by 1% in the third quarter of 2026 versus the second quarter of 2026.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the third quarter of 2026 decreased 14% to Ps. 1,761 million compared to Ps. 2,037 million in the second quarter of 2026. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the third quarter of 2026 was of 21% compared to 25% in the second quarter of the same year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5% to Ps. 773 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to Ps. 736 million for the second quarter of 2026. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9% in both periods of 2026.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 50 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to other net expenses of Ps. 3 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Operating Profit

Operating income was of Ps. 1,038 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to an operating profit of Ps. 1,298 million in the second quarter of 2026. The operating profit as a percentage of net sales represented 12% and 16% for the third quarter and second quarter of 2026 respectively.

EBITDA

EBITDA was Ps. 1,600 million in the second quarter of 2026 (result of net income of Ps. 611 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 428 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 259 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 303 million), compared to an EBITDA of Ps. 1,370 million for the third quarter of 2026, (result of net income of Ps. 1,710 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 198 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 870 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 332 million).

Consolidated

Million









Third quarter 2026 vs Second quarter 2026



3Q 2026



2Q 2026 Net income controlling interest



1,710





611 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



0





(1) Net income (loss)



1,710





610 Depreciation and Amortization



332





303 Income taxes



198





428 Financial results (income) loss



(870)





259 EBITDA



1,370





1,600

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial income for the third quarter for 2026 was a net income of Ps. 870 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 259 million for the second quarter of 2026. At the same time, we registered a net exchange loss of Ps. 579 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared with a net exchange profit of Ps. 645 million in the third quarter of 2026. Net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 21 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for the second quarter of 2026 was a net tax expense of Ps. 428 million (including the income of deferred tax for Ps. 7 million) compared with a net tax expense of Ps. 198 million for the third quarter of 2026, (including the income of deferred tax of Ps. 5 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 1,710 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to Ps. 611 million of net income in the second quarter of 2026, mainly explained because of the net exchange loss of Ps. 579 million recorded in the second quarter of 2026 became a net exchange profit of Ps. 645 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Third quarter 2026 vs third quarter 2025

Net Sales

Net sales increased 12% from Ps. 7,485 million for the third quarter of 2025 to Ps. 8,383 million for the third quarter of 2026. Sales in tons of finished steel products in the third quarter of 2025 were 499 thousand tons versus to 551 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2026. Total sales outside of Mexico increased 22% from Ps. 3,178 million for the third quarter of 2025 to Ps. 3,863 million in the third quarter of 2026. Sales in Mexico increased 5% from Ps. 4,307 million in the third quarter of 2025 to Ps. 4,520 million in the third quarter of 2026. The increase in net sales is explained by a 10% higher volume of steel products shipped and a 1% increase in the average sales price.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 16% from Ps. 5,726 million in the third quarter of 2025 to Ps. 6,622 million in the third quarter of 2026. With respect to sales, the cost of sales represented 79% during the third quarter of 2026 and 77% during the third quarter of 2025. The average cost of steel products increased 5% in the third quarter of 2026 versus the third quarter of 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 remained constant comparing both periods: from Ps. 1,759 million in the third quarter of 2025 to Ps. 1,761 million in the third quarter of 2026. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 23% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 21% in the third quarter of 2026.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6% from Ps. 728 million in the third quarter of 2025 to Ps. 773 million in the third quarter of 2026. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the third quarter of 2025 was of 10% compared to 9% in the third quarter 2026.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 128 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with other income net of Ps. 50 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Operating Profit

Operating income was of Ps. 1,038 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to an operating profit of Ps. 1,159 million in the third quarter of 2025. The operating profit as a percentage of net sales in the third quarter of 2026 was 12%, compared to 15% in the third quarter of 2025.

EBITDA

EBITDA was Ps. 1,428 million in the third quarter of 2025 (result of net income of Ps. 459 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 317 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 384 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 269 million), compared to an EBITDA of Ps 1,370 million in the third quarter of 2026 (result of net income of Ps. 1,710 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 198 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 870 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 332 million).

Consolidated

Million



















Third quarter 2026 vs Third quarter 2025



3Q 2026



3Q 2025 Net income controlling interest



1,710





459 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



0





(1) Net income (loss)



1,710





458 Depreciation and Amortization



332





269 Income taxes



198





317 Financial results (income) loss



(870)





384 EBITDA



1,370





1,428

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial income for the third quarter of 2026 was a net income of Ps. 870 million compared with a net loss of Ps 384 million in the third quarter of 2025. At the same time, we registered a net exchange profit of Ps. 645 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared with a net exchange loss of Ps. 718 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net tax expense in the third quarter of 2026 of Ps. 198 million (including the income of deferred tax of Ps. 5 million), compared to a net tax expense of Ps. 317 million for the third quarter of 2025, (including the income of deferred tax of Ps. 22 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net profit of Ps. 1,710 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to Ps. 459 million of net profit in the third quarter of 2025, mainly explained because of the net exchange loss of Ps. 718 million recorded in the third quarter of 2025 became a net exchange profit of Ps. 645 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Nine Months (million of pesos) Jan - Sep '26

Jan - Sep '25

Year 26 vs

'25 Sales 24,569

22,320

10 % Cost of Sales 18,636

16,893

10 % Gross Profit 5,933

5,427

9 % Selling, General and Administrative Expense 2,219

2,036

9 % Other Income (Expenses), net 86

393

(78 %) Operating Profit 3,800

3,784

0 % EBITDA 4,724

4,594

3 % Net income Controlling interest 4,028

763

428 % Sales Outside Mexico 10,588

9,751

9 % Sales in Mexico 13,981

12,569

11 % Total Sales (Tons Thousands) 1,597

1,400

14 % Cost per ton (Pesos) 11,669

12,066

(3 %)

Quarter (million of pesos) 3Q'26 2Q '26 3Q '25 3Q'26vs

2Q'26 3Q'26 vs

3Q '25 Sales 8,383 8,154 7,485 3 % 12 % Cost of Sales 6,622 6,117 5,726 8 % 16 % Gross Profit 1,761 2,037 1,759 (14 %) 0 % Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 773 736 728 5 % 6 % Other Income (Expenses), net 50 (3) 128 N/C (61 %) Operating Profit 1,038 1,298 1,159 (20 %) (10 %) EBITDA 1,370 1,600 1,428 (14 %) (4 %) Net Income Controlling interest 1,710 611 459 180 % 273 % Sales Outside Mexico 3,863 3,340 3,178 16 % 22 % Sales in Mexico 4,520 4,814 4,307 (6 %) 5 % Total Sales (Tons Thousands) 551 516 499 7 % 10 % Cost per Ton (pesos) 12,018 11,855 11,475 1 % 5 %

Product Thousands of Tons

Jan-Sep 2026 Millions of Pesos

Jan-Sep 2026 Average Price per Ton

Jan-Sep 2026 Thousands of Tons

Jan-Sep 2025 Millions of Pesos

Jan-Sep 2025 Average Price per Ton

Jan-Sep 2025 Special Bar Quality SBQ 385 7,150 18,571 378 7,724 20,434 Commercial Long Steel 1,212 17,419 14,372 1,022 14,596 14,282 Total 1,597 24,569 15,384 1,400 22,320 15,943

Product Thousands of Tons

Jul-Sep 2026 Millions of Pesos

Jul-Sep 2026 Average Price per Ton

Jul-Sep 2026 Thousands of Tons

Apr-Jun 2026 Millions of Pesos

Apr-Jun 2026 Average Price per Ton

Apr-Jun 2026 Thousands of Tons

Jul-Sep 2025 Millions of Pesos

Jul-Sep 2025 Average Price per Ton

Jul-Sep 2025 Special Bar Quality SBQ 128 2,376 18,563 132 2,459 18,629 118 2,392 20,271 Commercial Long Steel 423 6,007 14,201 384 5,695 14,831 381 5,093 13,367 Total 551 8,383 15,214 516 8,154 15,802 499 7,485 15,000

Any forward-looking information contained herein is inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated, expected or estimated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained herein.

Contact: José Luis Tinajero Mario Moreno Cortez Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601 44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México 52 55 1165 1028 52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.